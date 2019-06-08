Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Eileen L. (Farnell) Strickland

Notice Condolences Flowers Eileen L. (Farnell) Strickland, age 84, passed away June 7, 2019 at her home, surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Erastus and Mary (Clogherty) Farnell.







Eileen was born on June 27, 1934 in Boston and graduated from high school in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She was employed for many years as a clerk at the former Foxboro Company and Motorola.



She was a member of the O.E.S. Easter Chapter in Foxborough. Eileen most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.







Eileen will be reunited with her late husband Francis "Joe" Strickland who passed in 2006. Loving mother to A. Joseph Strickland of Leominster, Carla Willette of Somerset and John Strickland of Foxborough. She was Nana to Kendra, Jaime, Charles, Mitchell, John and Rebecca and her great grandchildren, Caleb, Owen and Aurora.







Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, June 10 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471.



To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site atwww.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.







Please omit flowers. If you wish donations in Eileen's memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices