FLORIDA - Eileen R. O'Donnell, age 88, of Englewood, Florida, previously of Mansfield, Ma., passed away on March 26, 2019. She was born in Mansfield, MA on August 18, 1930 to John and Ellen (Herlihy) O'Donnell. Eileen was a graduate of Mansfield High School and a homemaker for many years. She is survived by her son, Joseph Caponigro and his wife Pamela of Attleboro, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Brian Caponigro, Sean Caponigro and Lauren Goodwin and her husband Timothy all of Attleboro. Eileen also leaves behind two great-grandsons, Thomas Goodwin, Connor Goodwin, both of Attleboro, Ma., and her close friends, Ron & Carol Hanson of North Port. Burial will be in St. Mary's cemetery, Mansfield, Ma. Services and burial will be private at the descendant's request. Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home of North Attleboro, Ma. Was entrusted to services in Massachusetts. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com or at www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019