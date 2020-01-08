|
|
Elaine Assunta (Ferraro) Thompson, 90, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Harold J. Thompson, whom she married on May 15, 1954 and who died on January 28, 2015.
Born on August 15, 1929 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Gioacchino "John" Ferraro and the late Maria "Mary" (Lombardi) Ferraro. Raised and educated in Providence, she was a graduate of Central High School, and received her nursing education from Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. She loved working as a Registered Nurse at Rhode Island Hospital, and then for her husband's medical practice in Attleboro.
A resident of Attleboro for the past sixty years, she had attended St. Mark Church in Attleboro Falls. The focus of Elaine's life was truly her cherished family. She enjoyed cooking; knitting; crewel embroidery; dining with family and friends; and travel, including trips to China, Italy, Portugal, Spain, throughout the United States and frequently to Nantucket.
Elaine was the loving mother of Jacquelyn, married to George Earley; Janice, married to Jim Moore; Michael, married to Lisa (Moore) Thompson; John; Joan, married to Mark Bilodeau; and Mary, married to Neil Higgins. She was the adoring grandmother of Daniel, Gregory, Joseph and Samuel Moore; Alysha and David Thompson; Amanda (Bilodeau) DiBiasio and Andrew Bilodeau; Shane and Erika Earley; and Isaac and Jesse Higgins; and the proud great-grandmother of Avery, Kinley and Weston Moore; Olivia Moore; and Capri DiBiasio. Elaine was the sister of the late Marie Liberati and the late Frances Shinnick. Her love also extended to so many other family members and friends.
Public visitation is respectfully omitted.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley Street, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
Burial services will be privately held in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, at which time Elaine will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Elaine to The Friends of the Rev. Larson Senior Center, 27 South Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
