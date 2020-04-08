|
|
ATTLEBORO - Elaine Marceline (Mousseau) Courbron, 83, died on Saturday April 4, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Gosselin) and Albert Mousseau of Attleboro, and former wife of the late Edward Courbron of North Attleboro.
Born in Attleboro April 19, 1936. She was a graduate of St. Josephs School in Attleboro and St. Jeans Academy in Pawtucket.
She retired from The Robbins Co. in 2004 after 28 years in customer service. She received the Our Lady of Good Counsel Medal from Bishop Cronin for her leadership of the Cadet Girl Scout Troop of St. Josephs and for being the Attleboro area Girl Scout cookie chairman for two years.
In the latter years she served as a poll worker for Ward 5 at La Salette Shrine and a receptionist at the Larson Senior Center for 15 years.
She was an avid reader and joke teller and loved spending time with her friends and family.
She leaves her devoted children, Jacqueline Lemonde and her husband Ron of Easley, SC and Donald Courbron and his wife Robin of Rehoboth, MA. She has one granddaughter, Dareth Ditusa and her husband David of Greene, RI.
She is also survived by her brother, Albert Mousseau and his wife Judy of Lewiston, ID and Sr. Cecile Mousseau of Fall River, MA.
Funeral services to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro
In her memory, donations can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul food cellar at 76 Linden St., Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020