Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193

Elaine Courbron


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Courbron Notice
ATTLEBORO - Elaine Marceline (Mousseau) Courbron, 83, died on Saturday April 4, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Gosselin) and Albert Mousseau of Attleboro, and former wife of the late Edward Courbron of North Attleboro.
Born in Attleboro April 19, 1936. She was a graduate of St. Josephs School in Attleboro and St. Jeans Academy in Pawtucket.
She retired from The Robbins Co. in 2004 after 28 years in customer service. She received the Our Lady of Good Counsel Medal from Bishop Cronin for her leadership of the Cadet Girl Scout Troop of St. Josephs and for being the Attleboro area Girl Scout cookie chairman for two years.
In the latter years she served as a poll worker for Ward 5 at La Salette Shrine and a receptionist at the Larson Senior Center for 15 years.
She was an avid reader and joke teller and loved spending time with her friends and family.
She leaves her devoted children, Jacqueline Lemonde and her husband Ron of Easley, SC and Donald Courbron and his wife Robin of Rehoboth, MA. She has one granddaughter, Dareth Ditusa and her husband David of Greene, RI.
She is also survived by her brother, Albert Mousseau and his wife Judy of Lewiston, ID and Sr. Cecile Mousseau of Fall River, MA.
Funeral services to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro
In her memory, donations can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul food cellar at 76 Linden St., Attleboro.
To send Elaines family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -