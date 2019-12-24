|
Elaine M. Briggs, 80, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. She was the loving wife of George R. Briggs, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
Elaine was born in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late Aldage Pelletier and Doris (Mercier) Pelletier.
Elaine attended local schools and went on to hold a long and talented career as a pastry chef. Elaine baked, and created fabulous cakes for weddings, birthdays and countless celebrations while working for Russell Morin Catering. She enjoyed crochet, baking and sewing in her spare time. Spending time with her family was most important to Elaine, and she especially cherished the summers of West Island in Fairhaven, and traveling across the USA in the family motor home. Elaine was a kind, outgoing and honest woman who would do anything for anyone and was extremely supportive of her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Kathleen D. Pacheco and her husband Edward of Fall River; brothers, Gerard Pelletier and his wife Yvette of Nashua, NH, and Gordon Pelletier and his wife Janice of Cape Cod; sister Pauline Craige and her husband David of Attleboro; grandchildren, Amanda, Adam, Aja, Alayna, and Alexa; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Cynthia McClusky and George R. Briggs, Jr and sister of the late Paul Pelletier.
The family wishes to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care provided to Elaine by Debbie Papineau and the staff of the Life Care Center of Attleboro.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11am in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 71 Linden St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.
Calling hours will precede the mass from 9-10:30am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home. 126 South Main St., Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made the the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 71 Linden St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfuenrals.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019