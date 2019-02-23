Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Elaine M. (Brodeur) Garbarino

1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Elaine M. (Brodeur) Garbarino, age 74, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Valmore and Eunice (Kelleher) Brodeur.



Elaine was born in Worcester on May 2, 1944 and moved to West Roxbury MA at the age of 12 attended MT. ST Joseph Academy in Brighton, Class of 1962 and Bryant and Stratton School of Business and graduated in 1964. She and her husband Charles were married in West Roxbury, MA on May 2, 1967. She has been a Foxborough resident for the past fifty-one years.



Elaine was a baker in the cafeteria for Foxborough Public Schools and was a long-time employee of CVS pharmacy in Foxborough.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to prepare meals for her family and friends and enjoyed ocean cruises with her husband. She also loved dining out with her husband and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Beloved wife of Charles Garbarino. Loving mother of Janet Headd of Foxborough And Paul Garbarino of South Attleboro. Devoted grandmother of Allison and Jessica Headd of Foxborough and Kaleb Garbarino of RI. Sister of Paul Brodeur of VA.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, February 24 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsdonsfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Elaine's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035.