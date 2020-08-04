Elaine M. (Poirier) Ryan, age 84, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Agnes (Sweeney) Poirier.
Elaine was born on February 24, 1936 in Norwood and was a graduate of the Emory O. Peabody School in Norwood. She was an executive assistant for Mini Systems, Inc. in North Attleboro for many years. She married her late husband Edward T. Ryan on August 14, 2004 in Wrentham. Elaine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Elaine was a seasoned cruiser traveling around the world. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards. She was a former member of the choir at St. Mary's Church in Norton and the North Attleboro Elks Club.
Devoted wife of the late Edward T. Ryan. Mother of Keith Panos of North Attleboro. Sister of Arthur Poirier of Foxborough and the late Rose Marie Turenne. Beloved aunt of nieces, Lisa Wilkinson, Lynne Powers and Michelle Gray and nephews, Chip Poirier, Rob Turenne and Tom Turenne.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5 PM to 7PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing in effect. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 5 at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be made to Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter, PO Box 592, Attleboro, MA 02703 or to Community VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.