Elaine Mary (Charbonneau) Corbeil, age 89, a lifelong resident of Attleboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at The Village at Willow Crossing in Mansfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. Corbeil.
born in Taunton, MA on May 12, 1930, she was the loving daughter of the late Arthur Charbonneau and Caroline (Greer) Charbonneau-Haskins. Elaine grew up in Taunton and was a 1948 graduate of Taunton High School. After marrying and moving to Attleboro, she worked as a long-time dedicated account manager for the Reeves Company. She retired from the Reeves Company at the age of 78. She was a long-time communicant of Saint John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro and a member of the Daughters of Isabella, where she played the piano.
After moving to the Village at Willow Crossing in 2004 she attended Saint Marys Church in Mansfield, where she would drive her new friends at the Village to church every Saturday night and then out to dinner. Elaine loved to travel and she and Don traveled to many places including cruises to South America, Alaska, the Caribbean and China. Elaines favorite times by far were spent with family and friends whether summering on Lake Maranacook in Maine, poolside each weekend at her home in Attleboro, or square dancing with the Friendly Hoedowners Her hobbies included the founding of the Red Hat Society at the Village, playing cards and the organ and piano. She can best be remembered for being the life of any party, always smiling and laughing.
She is survived by her devoted daughter Susan J. ONeil and her husband Michael of Foxborough, MA, her son Richard S. Corbeil and his husband Christopher Williams of Gresham, OR and was the mother of the late Donna (Corbeil) Boggs and her late husband Michael and the late Paul D. Corbeil. She was the dear sister of Dorothy (Charbonneau) Ouellette and her husband Roland and the late Ann (Charbonneau) Haskins and her late husband Thomas. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Susan Michelle (Boggs) Frigon, Rachael Boggs, Joshua Corbeil, Allison (Corbeil) Henderson and Michael, Christopher, and Patrick ONeil. Great grandchildren include Soirse and Cecily Frigon, Blake and Dean Corbeil, Landon Henderson, James and Charlotte ONeil.
Services, along with burial at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Taunton will be private and visiting hours are omitted. A service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date and place to be announced.
Those wishing, may remember Elaine with a donation in her memory can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020