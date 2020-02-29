|
PERI Elaine Laney (Trabucco). It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine "Laney" Peri (Trabucco) announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Elaine made her home in Mansfield for the past 53 years. She was born in Boston to the late Joseph and Ethel (McGilvary) Trabucco.
Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her children, John Peri and his wife Maria, and Kristin and Patricia Peri. Elaine is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexandria, Anthony and Troy, as well as her loyal labradoodle Stella and several cousins.
Elaine will be fondly remembered for her genuine kindness to others, her youthful appearance and fashion sense, her quick wit, and her zest for life. She was an avid Patriots fan who enjoyed watching her favorite team win six super bowl titles. Elaine is predeceased by her husband James Kelly, her sister Marilyn and her former husband John Peri.
At Elaines request, all services will be private. Memorial donations in memory of Elaine can be made to St. Judes Hospital or Tunica Humane Society, P.O. Box 236, Tunica, MS 38676.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020