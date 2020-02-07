|
Deceased's full name: Eleanor Beatrice Field
Deceased's Obituary: Tobaccoville, NC - Eleanor Bernice Field, 96, of Tobaccoville, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. Ellie or "Squash" as the staff at Village Care knew her, was the fourth and only surviving child of Bertha and Fred Carter. She was born and educated in Leominster, Massachusetts and moved to Norton, MA after her marriage to William Field (died 1988). She was an adventurist woman returning to school in her 50's to get her LPN credentials, working in a local nursing home and traveling to work on the back of a snowmobile during the New England blizzard of 1978. She decided in her early 60's that she wanted to see the country, rented a reliable car and traveled, by herself, across the northern USA, down the west coast stopping in California to see a childhood friend, stopping at the Grand Canyon, then across the southern USA back along the east coast home to MA. A notoriously bad driver, her only violations were an improper left turn on the west coast and a speeding ticket in Texas. Fortunately, both officers gave her a warning. We liked to tease her that Tuttle's Body Shop had built a special building just for her.
Following her husband's death, Ellie moved to Tobaccoville, NC to live next door to her daughter. She volunteered delivering meals to the homebound in King, five days a week, up into her early 80's. She loved these years and met many interesting clients, many younger than she was. She loved difficult jigsaw puzzles, playing on her IPAD and was an avid reader while she still had her sight. She attended Antioch United Methodist Church.
Ellie was predeceased by her sons, Russell and David, Grandsons, Timothy Mandeville, Aaron and Jeffrey Spainhour. She is survived by her daughters, Marjorie (Steve) Spainhour of Tobaccoville, Martha Mandeville of Scituate, MA, son Daniel Field of North Adams, MA. Granddaughter Melanie (Chris) Coogan of Scituate Ma. Great grandchildren, Emily (Cory) Craddock of Tobaccoville and Jeremy Spainhour, Kernersville and Sean and Cate Coogan of MA.
No formal services are planned. Thank you to Village Care staff of King and Trellis Support.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020