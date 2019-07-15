Seekonk – Eleanor C. (Barney) Greenhalgh, 90, formerly of Attleboro and Swansea, passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side on Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Charles Gordon Greenhalgh, Jr. and the late Elwood E. Reed. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Roger C. and Grace W. (Emerson) Barney.

Eleanor was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church in Seekonk, where she served on various committees and ministries.

Besides her loving husband, she leaves five stepdaughters, Barbara J. Desplaines of Scituate, RI, Eloise M. Pomerleau of Brockton, MA, Dorothy E. Pickett of Cochise, AZ, Jane Ransom of Seekonk, MA and Linda Tyler of Warren, VT; a sister, Beverly A. Garrity of Bradenton, FL and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eleanor was the sister of the late Virginia G. Tucker and Roger C. Barney.

VISITATION will be held on Tuesday from Noon to 1:30 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, Pawtucket. Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Seekonk Cemetery. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Ave., Seekonk, MA 02771 will be appreciated. TrippFuneralHome.com Published in Sun Chronicle on July 15, 2019