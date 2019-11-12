|
Eleanor (Waterman) Foley, lifelong Wrentham resident, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in her Wrentham home, in which she raised her children and grandchildren, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Eleanor was born in Wrentham on January 8, 1929, the daughter of the late Earl Benjamin and Denise (Sirois) Waterman, and went through the Wrentham Public School System. Her early years of employment included A.J. Beyersdorfer, Winter Brothers, Whiting and Davis, Mirror Club and the Villa Capri. Eleanor retired from the Wrentham State School in 1996, after more than 25 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed being a snowbird, travelling to New Port Richey, Florida for the winter months to spend time with her sister and many friends. She was a proud member of the Ladies Red Hat Society and won many awards for her creativity. She was happiest with a book in her hands. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo and gardening. Eleanor was talented at sewing, knitting and crocheting and loved making things for her grandchildren, who were the loves of her life.
She is survived by her children: Patricia A. Brown of Wrentham, Kenneth P. and Beth (Cronan) Foley of E. Providence, Sheila E. Foley and Michael Moore of Wrentham, with whom she made her home, and Dr. Matthew J. Bassignani and Alan W. Higgins of Troy, VA; grandchildren: Colin and Caroline Foley, Shannon Brown-Fraeterelli, and Courtney and Patrick Foley; sister, Eileen (Waterman) and Lou Pambuku of Moosup, CT; and good friends: Marleen Trudeau, Jack Pasquantonio, and Eleanor and Walter Chioniere. She also leaves five great-grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late Kenneth E. Waterman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street in Wrentham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 AM on Thursday, November 14th in St. Marys Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will follow in the Wrentham Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Eleanor to the Community VNA of Attleboro, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019