Eleanor H. Wiseman
1936 - 2020
Seekonk Eleanor H. (Berg) Wiseman, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Everett Wiseman and the late Ronald E. Thibodeau.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Axel G. and Winnifred I. (Austin) Berg, she resided in Seekonk for many years. Eleanor had been a secretary at the Attleboro Unemployment Office, for many years.

Her husband is her only immediate survivor. Eleanor was the mother of the late Troy R. Thibodeau.

Social distancing visitation will begin Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Services at noon at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Seekonk Cemetery. Due to State Mandate there will be a MAXIMUM of 10 guests allowed in the funeral home at any given time. Face coverings are required. For online condolences please visit: TRIPP FUNERAL HOME.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on May 19, 2020.
