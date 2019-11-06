|
Eleanor Jane Lewicki, 87, of Plainville, died peacefully in her home Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Stanley F. Lewicki, Sr. who passed in 2013.
Born on October 30, 1932 in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Essman) Moriarty. Eleanor was educated in Wrentham schools and was a graduate of Wrentham High School. She was a homemaker but also worked as a secretary in the former family business Lewicki Brothers.
Eleanor was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She also liked to listen to country and western music, and enjoyed playing cards with her friends. She loved to bake for her family and friends. She loved the ocean and enjoyed vacations with her family to Old Orchard Beach Maine, Hawaii, and Cape Cod.
Her family and her faith were very important to her. She was an active member and a longtime communicant of St. Martha's Church in Plainville. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her grandchildren.
Eleanor leaves her dear children, Stanley F. Jr. and his wife Rose Lewicki of Plainville, Michael and his wife Beth Lewicki of Plainville, Kathleen Lewicki of Plainville, Patricia and her husband Gregory Smith of Chestnut Hill, Mary-Jane and her husband Robert Lyons of Rumford, RI, Frederick and his wife Cynthia Lewicki of Plainville, Cynthia and her husband Jean-Pierre Van Steerteghem of Providence, RI, Rebecca and her husband John Ricci of Providence, RI, Thomas and his wife Roxanne Lewicki of North Attleboro, Eleanor Jane and her husband Peter MacIsaac of Plainville, Carol Lewicki and Raymond Loughlin of Plainville, Joseph Lewicki of Plainville, and the late Michael William Lewicki.
Also survived by her sister, Betty Slaney and her husband Fred of Franklin, and sisters in law Joan Moriarty of Plainville and Statia Widak of Plainville. She was the devoted grandmother of thirty grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Mary Pacuk, William Moriarty, Robert Moriarty, and Richard Moriarty.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, November 7th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 8th at 10:30 AM in St. Martha's Church, South Street, Plainville. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 or childrenshospital.org.
The Lewicki family would like to give special thanks to the Visiting Angels of North Attleboro and Hope Hospice for the exceptional compassionate care they provided to Eleanor.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019