Eleanor Louise (Cipriani) Piccolomini, age 90, of Hyannis, formerly of Mansfield passed away peacefully at Liberty Commons in North Chatham on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Matthew L. Piccolomini.
Ellie was born in Mansfield on March 29, 1929, one of twelve children born to the late Luigi and Maddalena (Scatolini) Cipriani.
She attended Mansfield public schools, graduated from Wilfred Academy in Boston, and worked as a hairdresser in Attleboro for several years before changing careers and working as an office manager at the former Fairfield Optical Co. of Mansfield.
After retiring, Ellie moved to Hyannis, where she enjoyed spending time with family at the beach. Ellie was predeceased by her husband and ten of her siblings.
She is survived by her devoted daughters Maureen McLaughlin and her husband James of Mansfield and Ann Christen and her husband Gary of Brewster. She was the cherished grandmother of Matthew McLaughlin and his wife Alison of Mansfield, Michael McLaughlin and his partner Amy Coccia and daughter Olivia of Mansfield, Miranda Christen and her fiancé Ian Ruml of Wellfleet, Regina Christen of Middleboro and great grandmother of Mila Ruml of Wellfleet. Ellie was the dear sister of Janet Rose of North Attleboro and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Thursday, January 2nd at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, Ellie's family has requested that contributions in her memory be made to Saint Mary's Church Capitol Improvement Fund, 330 Pratt St., Mansfield, MA 02048.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019