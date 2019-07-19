Services Bellows Funeral Chapel 160 River Road Lincoln , RI 02865 (401) 723-9792 Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Our Lady Queen Martyrs Church Coyle Drive Seekonk , MA View Map Eleanor R. (Bevilacqua) Spencer

1934 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Seekonk, MA – Eleanor R. (Bevilacqua) Spencer, 84, of Seekonk, MA died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Elderwood at Riverside, East Providence after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Eric W. Spencer, Jr. She formerly resided at Atria Bay Spring Village in Barrington, RI.

Born in Fall River, MA in 1934, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Anna (Greene) Bevilacqua and the sister of the late Louis Bevilacqua. She is survived by her family of four children – Jo-Anne Snape and her husband David of Seekonk, MA, John Spencer of Florida, David Spencer and his wife Lisa of Seekonk, MA, and Gina Spencer of Attleboro, MA; plus four beloved grandchildren, Sam, Julia, Anna and Rachel Spencer; one great grandson, Jack Mercier; and several nieces and nephews.

Eleanor graduated from Saint Anne's Hospital School of Nursing and worked at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, MA, and was Vice President of the Bradford Nursing Home in Lincoln, RI, before becoming an occupational health nurse and serving in that capacity for Trifari / Monet / Crystal Brands overseeing plant safety and health care until her retirement.

Eleanor had a very outgoing and generous personality. She hosted many parties and events with grace and ease, as well as welcoming foreign students from Brown University into her family as if they were her own. She had a passion for cooking and gardening, and was also a force to be reckoned with on the golf course. A member of Hillside Country Club, she won the club championship two years in a row before they realized they needed to award a prize that was appropriate for a male or a female champion. She was a tough as she was kind, and her athletic skills also extended to the wooden spoon which she employed often to keep her brood in line. She was also an avid dog lover, and her home was always filled with wet noses. Her choice of occupation was perfect, as she was known for being a nurturer for anybody who was in need of special care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9 A.M. in Our Lady Queen Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Seekonk, MA. Interment will follow in Seekonk Cemetery, Seekonk, MA. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted at the request of Eleanor. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck Street, Seekonk, MA 02771.