Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
211 North Main Street
Attleboro, MA
Eleanor S. (Nunes) Johnston


1953 - 2019
Eleanor S. (Nunes) Johnston Notice
Eleanor S. (Nunes) Johnston, 93

Eleanor S. (Nunes) Johnston, 93, of North Chatham, MA, formerly of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Laidlaw Johnston, to whom she was married on June 29, 1953 and who died on November 13, 2009.
Born on June 30, 1926 in Taunton, MA, she was the daughter of the late John E. Nunes and the late Laura Braga.
Raised and educated in Taunton, she worked for many years in Attleboro for the former Jay's Shore Store, D.E. Makepeace Company, and for Texas Instruments, before retiring. Eleanor was most proud of her role as a homemaker for her cherished family.
An active, caring, and generous woman, she volunteered more than 3,000 hours of her time at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and for ten years at Community VNA Hospice, both in Attleboro. Eleanor previously attended Second Congregational Church in Attleboro.
She was the loving mother of Carl W. Johnston of Orleans, MA, and the proud grandmother of Susie Johnston and Peter Johnston, both of Orleans. Eleanor was the dear sister of Lorraine Woll of Mansfield, MA, Arthur "Butch" Nunes of Attleboro, Clyde Nunes of Attleboro, and the late John Nunes. She leaves several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, 211 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA, at which time Eleanor will be laid to rest with her late husband, Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eleanor to Community VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019
