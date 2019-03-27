Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Elias J. "Lou" Demas

1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Elias J. "Lou" Demas, age 79, of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Struzzieri) Demas, to whom he was wed on October 17, 1971.



Born in Boston, MA on May 23, 1939, he was a loving son of the late James and Florence (Damales) Demas.



Lou grew up in Dorchester and was a graduate of English High. Following graduation from high school, he proudly served his country for four years as a member of the United States Navy, in the Seabees, during the Vietnam War.



Prior to retiring, Mr. Demas had been employed as a Telecommunications Manager for the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission in Braintree. When younger, he had worked for the Massachusetts Department of Public Works and after settling in Norton in 1976, he also served for many years on the Norton Police Department and as a self-defense instructor at Wheaton College, a program he implemented.



Lou was an active member of Saint Gregory the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church in Mansfield where he was as a chantor and a recipient of the Metropolis Lady Award. Up till the time of his death, Mr. Demas also served as a consultant for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation.



Lou was quite proud in his role of designing and maintaining the Port Lyautey Website, in dedication to the base he enjoyed the most during his time spent in Kenitra, Morocco.



Lou's family and friends were truly the focal point of his life. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, had a passion for history and astronomy and was an avid New England Patriots fan. Sensei Demas to many, held numerous ranks for mastering several martial art styles as well.



In addition to his beloved "bride" of over forty-seven years, he is survived by his devoted children: James A. Demas and his wife Emily of Merrimack, New Hampshire and Michelle Ferrara and her husband Rico of Easton. He was the cherished grandfather of John Ferrara, Anthony Ferrara, Sofia Ferrara, Sam Demas, Charlie Demas and the adoring great grandfather of A.J. Ferrara.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 27th from 5:00-9:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.



His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Thursday, March 28th at 9:00 A.M. in Saint Gregory the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church, 1007 West St, Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 11:30 A.M.





Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, donations in Lou's memory may be to Saint Gregory the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices