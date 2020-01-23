|
Yarmouth-Elinor M. (Johnson) Lang passed peacefully at Cape Cod Hospital on January 20th, at 92.
Born in Franklin, MA to Oscar and Mabel (Ellis) Johnson on April 1, 1927, she was the loving wife of Donald H. Lang just shy of 73 years. She is survived by her children, Janet Treadaway of Georgia, John D. Lang of South Yarmouth, Kevin R. Lang of Dennis, and Cynthia J. and her husband Neil Musante of Yarmouth Port; and son-in-law John Melzer of South Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband Donald in June 2019 and daughters Donna Ann Melzer and Beverly Jean Lang. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and sisters Lois Dykens and Marjorie Saylors.
Affectionately known as Ellie, Grammy, and GiGi (Great Grandmother), her family meant everything to her. She loved the beach (no matter the weather), seagulls ("Jonathans"), NASCAR, and the occasional glass of wine. She was a real estate agent in the mid-Cape area in the 1970s-1980s before moving to sunny Florida with Don and eventually returning to Cape Cod to be closer to family.
Ellie will be surrounded by family and friends at Morris, O'Connor, & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Drive, South Yarmouth on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-6 pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Chandler Gray Cemetery, 161 Old Mill Way, Yarmouth, MA 02673.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NEADS/Dogs for Deaf and Disabled Americans (www.neads.org).
For more information and online memorial please visit www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020