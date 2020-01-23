Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Yarmouth
58 Long Pond Drive
Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2121
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Yarmouth
58 Long Pond Drive
Yarmouth, MA 02664
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Chandler Gray Cemetery,
161 Old Mill Way
Yarmouth, MA
View Map

Elinor M. (Johnson) Lang


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor M. (Johnson) Lang Notice
Yarmouth-Elinor M. (Johnson) Lang passed peacefully at Cape Cod Hospital on January 20th, at 92.

Born in Franklin, MA to Oscar and Mabel (Ellis) Johnson on April 1, 1927, she was the loving wife of Donald H. Lang just shy of 73 years. She is survived by her children, Janet Treadaway of Georgia, John D. Lang of South Yarmouth, Kevin R. Lang of Dennis, and Cynthia J. and her husband Neil Musante of Yarmouth Port; and son-in-law John Melzer of South Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband Donald in June 2019 and daughters Donna Ann Melzer and Beverly Jean Lang. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and sisters Lois Dykens and Marjorie Saylors.

Affectionately known as Ellie, Grammy, and GiGi (Great Grandmother), her family meant everything to her. She loved the beach (no matter the weather), seagulls ("Jonathans"), NASCAR, and the occasional glass of wine. She was a real estate agent in the mid-Cape area in the 1970s-1980s before moving to sunny Florida with Don and eventually returning to Cape Cod to be closer to family.

Ellie will be surrounded by family and friends at Morris, O'Connor, & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Drive, South Yarmouth on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-6 pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Chandler Gray Cemetery, 161 Old Mill Way, Yarmouth, MA 02673.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NEADS/Dogs for Deaf and Disabled Americans (www.neads.org).

For more information and online memorial please visit www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -