Elizabeth "Bette" A. (Denis) Cataldo, 57, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She viewed each day as a blessing, living life to the fullest after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She was the beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" Rocco Cataldo, whom she married on May 4, 1984.
Born on August 1, 1962 in Attleboro, she was the loving daughter of John Joseph Denis Sr. of Attleboro and the late Ida (Parente) Denis.
A lifelong resident of Attleboro, Bette was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1980. She received her Associate Degree from Johnson & Wales University. Following her graduation, she worked as a Legal Secretary at the former law firm of Coogan, Bennett, Lorincz & Jacobi, as a Secretary at Project Connect Family Center and at Walsh Construction, and as a Real Estate Agent for Century 21-Ed Pariseau, all in Attleboro. Above all, Bette cherished her role as a dedicated and loving Homemaker to her entire family.
A woman of faith, she attended St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro, and made frequent visits to La Salette Shrine. She enjoyed time spent with her book club, and was passionate about her "Circle of Sistahs" team, raising money and awareness through the Attleboro Relay for Life events over the past five years, having been honored as the Keynote Speaker in 2019. Bette also cherished her time and memories made at her New Hampshire home with family, friends, and neighbors.
In addition to her husband, Tony, and her father, John, she leaves her cherished children: Erica E. Little and her husband, Jared R. Little, of Attleboro; and her twin sons: Nicholas "Nick" R. Cataldo of San Diego, CA and Kyle A. Cataldo of Boston, MA. She was the loving and adoring "MeMe" to Greyson Little and Nolen Little, her treasured grandchildren who were truly her best medicine. Bette was the sister of Leslie J. Baptist of Attleboro; John Joseph Denis Jr. of Pascoag, RI; Michael G. Denis of Vero Beach, FL; Mark J. Denis of Rehoboth, MA; and Stephanie J. McMahon of Attleboro. She leaves her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends, and was the aunt of the late Michael Dias.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Bette by gathering for a Visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main Street - Route 152, Attleboro. There will be no procession from Dyer-Lake Funeral Home prior to the Funeral Mass.
Graveside services will be privately held in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bette to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, Boston, MA 02245 or on-line at www.dana-farber.org. Please specify that your donation is for breast cancer research, development and patient assistance.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020