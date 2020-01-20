|
|
Elizabeth "Anne" Martin, 73, of North Attleboro, beloved mother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020, with her family by her side. She had been under the compassionate care of the physicians, nurses and staff of the RICU at Rhode Island Hospital. Anne is survived by her son, Dave Martin, sister, Sally Williamson, brother, Edward Williamson and his wife Patricia, nieces Beth Williamson Ruse and Becky Williamson Mercure and nephews Darren Baldwin and Derek Baldwin.
Anne was born to the late George and Elizabeth Williamson in Norwood, MA. She graduated from Norwood High School in 1964.
Anne was retired from Circle CG Farm Campground where she loved working with her co-workers and enjoyed meeting campers from around the country and the world. Anne had fun participating in all the campground festivities, celebrations and events, and continued to attend them beyond her retirement.
Anne was a free spirit who lived life on her own terms. She enjoyed time outside in the sunshine, the sound of wind chimes blowing in the breeze, being barefoot, whether while walking in the grass or while driving around town in her Camaro with the T-tops off, watching butterflies as they flew by, playing Yahtzee!, and drinking her favorite drinks, Diet Pepsi or coffee brandy with milk. Her beef stew was unrivaled and her creamed onions and her homemade stuffing were legendary at family holidays. She was a lover of all animals, the Patriots and the Bruins. Most of all, Anne loved her family and they loved her.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sperry and McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street in North Attleboro. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations may be made in Anne's memory to the MSPCA at MSPCA.org or to the RICU at Rhode Island Hospital by calling 401-444-6500.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020