Services Memorial service 11:00 AM The Church of the Holy Spirit Orleans , FL Elizabeth Betty Garner Martin

Elizabeth Betty Garner Martin, 92, of Duxbury, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas Martin.



Betty grew up in Montclair, NJ, graduated from The Kimberly School in 1944 in Montclair, NJ and went on to Wheaton College in Norton, MA, and received her degree in 1948. Soon after graduation, Betty married Stephen H. Garner, Jr. and they lived happily for 40 years in Attleboro, MA, East Orleans, MA, and Vero Beach, FL. After the death of Stephen, she married Thomas Martin of East Orleans. They were happily married for 25 years. She was heard to say that she was the luckiest woman to have fallen in love with two such wonderful men.



Betty was an elegant woman. She was a volunteer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and a member of the Attleboro Garden Club. She loved fishing. Betty spent many years at Megantic, in Maine, fly fishing. She also loved being on the water, and fishing at the Cape. She was an excellent bridge player, tennis player and a voracious reader. She always was in the middle of a new book. Betty, having recently lost her second husband, showed great courage in moving forward. She took up painting classes, and surprised us all with her talent. She attended musical performances whenever she was able.



Betty had 4 children and 4 step children. She was the mother of the late Stephen and Patrice Garner, and survived by Linda and Larry Kelly of Los Altos, CA; David and JoEllen Garner of East Orleans; and Bill Garner of South Orleans. Betty was also survived by 4 step children; Paul Martin of Signal Mountain, TN; Bruce and MaryJo Martin of Minnetonka, MN; Jim and Kathy Martin of St Louis, MO; and Peggy Franzis of New Cannon, CN. Betty had 17 grand children and 6 great grand children.



The memorial service will be held at The Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, July 5th at 11AM.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elizabeths name to the the at www.arthritis.org., at www.cancer.org., or The Cape Cod Symphony, www.capesymphony.org.



