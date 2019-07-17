|
Elizabeth "Betty" Collins passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Providence after a short illness. She was united in marriage to H. Nelson Collins on September 3, 1955 in Cranston. He preceded her in death September 10, 2013.
Calling hours will be held Friday, July 19 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broad Street, Pawtucket, RI. Elizabeth desired not to have a formal funeral service. Instead, family and friends are invited to gather in the Redwood Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery on Blackstone Boulevard in Providence, RI Saturday July 20, at 9:30 AM, for a short remembrance. Information regarding a collation will be provided at the chapel . For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 17, 2019