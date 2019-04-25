

Elizabeth "Liz" H. (Sweeting) Jencks, 90, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Stuart E. Jencks who died on November 8, 1999.



Born on January 15, 1928 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mildred (Adams) Sweeting.



A graduate of Plainville High School, Class of 1945, she worked for fifteen years as a Customer Service Representative for the former L.G. Balfour Company, before retiring in 1990.



A resident of North Attleboro since 1973, she previously lived in Penfield, NY.



Liz was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), the Society of Mayflower Descendants, and the Order of Eastern Star, Woonsocket Chapter #3.



She was the loving mother of Craig S. Jencks of Doylestown, PA; Karen J. Trippleton of Wilmington, NC; and Stephen D. Jencks of Merrimack, NH. Liz was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, and was the sister of the late Norma L. Mullen. She leaves one niece and four nephews.



Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life and Remembrance Service for Liz on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.



Graveside services will follow in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019