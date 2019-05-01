Elizabeth J. Lapointe, 86, of Pawtucket, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Emile Lapointe. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Cecile (Laurendeau) Bessette. Elizabeth enjoyed knitting and most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her family. She is survived by two children, Joseph Beaugrand and his wife, Debra, and Diane Silvia; one step-daughter, Jeralyn Casalie and her husband, Charlie; one sister, Margaret Rinaldi; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Laurence Bardar, Jeannette Sassi, Florette Wood, Theresa Absi, Roland Bessette, and Lillianne Murphy. She was the former wife of the late Joseph Beaugrand Sr.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Service Friday at 11:30AM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Visiting hours from 10:30-11:30AM, prior to the Service in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904, in memory of Elizabeth, would be appreciated.