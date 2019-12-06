|
Liz passed away surrounded by the love of her family on December 4th after a courageous and brave battle with cancer. Liz was a lifelong resident of Attleboro, MA attending Attleboro High School and later became certified as a child care provider. Liz worked at Marshalls in North Attleboro for over 20 years, she loved her job and her coworkers.
Liz was the daughter of the late Susanne and Josef Luerken and mother to her late son John Luerken. Her parents were Liz's whole world, they supported and loved her with patience and tenderness until their passing. Liz is survived by her sister Monica Bourgette of Attleboro, MA and her brothers Walter Luerken and his partner Karen Vachon of Seekonk, MA, Paul Luerken and his partner Dawn Nelson of DunDee, OR as well as her nieces Katie Ventola and her husband Keith Ventola, Stephanie and Kate Luerken, nephew Scott Bourgette and his fiancé Alicia Antunes as well as two great nieces Natalie and Hannah Ventola along with many close dear friends and extended family members and her beloved kitty- Lucy.
Liz was exceptionally kind, gentle and joyful. She led a simple life where most of all she loved and treasured time with family; visiting and joining for a meal brought her happiness. She loved to hug her family, particularly her great nieces, color, watch movies and soap operas, and shop at her favorite local stores. She is so very loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9-11 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 am in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the March of Dimes in honor of Liz, and John's, memory at https://www.marchofdimes.org/giving/support-march-of-dimes.aspx
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019