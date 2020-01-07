|
Elizabeth Marion (Tobin) Close passed away December 30, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Elizabeth was a graduate of Fisher College with an associate's degree in Psychology. She had a love for animals, especially cats. She was a devoted and loving mother to her nine year old daughter, Faith. She worked for Bioscript in Connecticut as an intake coordinator. She is survived by her paternal grandmother, Betty Tobin of North Attleboro, her maternal grandmother Barbara Mayhew of Wrentham, her mother Deborah Tobin of Milford, her sister Sarah Tobin of Milford, and her sister Rebecca Tobin of North Attleboro, as well as a niece and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Tobin.
A memorial service will be held at the Original Congregational Church in Wrentham on January 11, 2020 at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut for further research.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020