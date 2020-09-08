NORTH ATTLEBORO – Elizabeth Pearl (Moore) Fontneau, 96, entered eternal peace on Sunday, September, 6, 2020 after a long illness. She was a resident of Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro.
Born on October 23, 1923, in Attleboro, MA she was a daughter of the late Frederick W.S. Moore and Gladys M. (Peck) Moore.
Elizabeth grew up in Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1941. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in North Attleboro and later a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro. She brought her family up in North Attleboro.
Elizabeth is pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph F. Fontneau, Sr. At the time of his passing, they had been married for 64 years. Elizabeth is also pre-deceased by all of her siblings, Frederick W.S. Moore, Grace E. Picket, Dorothy E. Howland, Barbara H. Kelly, William E. Moore and her granddaughter, Sherry A. Cawley.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Joseph F. Fontneau, Jr., Jeannine E. Oliver, Joanne E. Cawley, Judith M. Kerttula and John J. Fontneau. She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10th from 9 – 10:30 am at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro. Burial will follow at St John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madonna Manor Nursing Home, 85 North Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760 or the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
To send Elizabeth's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com