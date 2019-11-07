|
FALMOUTH – Elizabeth "Rose " Reynolds, 80, of Gifford Street, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home.
Born in Boston on August 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Frederick C. and Violet (Morris) Reynolds, Sr.
Rose was a member of the first graduating class from King Philip High School in 1958. She then went on to get her Associates Degree in Science from Northeastern University in Boston having graduated in 1988.
Rose worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Boston for over 30 years.
Though Rose was diagnosed with M.S., while in her twenties, she never let the disease define her life. She traveled frequently and lived a full life with her many friends and she built her own home on Cape Cod in the late 80's. Everyone she has met and befriended during her time "on cape" have been blessed to be a part of her life. She was generous and always helpful to all. She had a fantastic sense of humor and a very sharp wit enjoyed by all who knew her.
Rose is survived by her sister Martha (Reynolds) Gurn: her brother: Frederick Reynolds, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters: Barbara (Reynolds) Collins, Dorothy (Reynolds) Barrett, Susan (Reynolds) Sizemore; and her brother: Alfred Reynolds.
The family wishes many thanks to all who made her journey home a loving and compassionate time. To Atria where she was loved and treated with compassion, to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice who were a strength and pillar of calm during her journey, to Ms. Linda, her elder Care Manager and Ms. Amy, her personal lawyer who kept everything sane and loving for her. Many thanks to all on a very compassionate and loving transition.
Funeral Services for Rose will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA. Burial will follow in the Plainville Cemetery, Plainville, MA.
Visiting hours will be held prior to the service on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. in the Sperry McHoul Funeral Home.
To sign an online guestbook for Rose, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019