Elizabeth "Betty" (Sullivan) Rossiter, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Norwood Hospital surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Kathleen (O'Malley) Sullivan.
Betty was born in Allihies, West Cork, Ireland on February 13, 1939. She emigrated to the United States in 1957. She and her husband Peter were married at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in the Bronx, NY on June 24, 1961. They have resided in Foxborough since 1972.
Betty was a long-time communicant of St. Mary's Church in Foxborough. She worked part time for St. Mary's Church and was a long-time volunteer at the Foxborough Farm Stand. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, visits back to Ireland and going out to dinner with her friends from Galway.
Loving wife of Peter Rossiter. Devoted father of Brian Rossiter of Foxborough, Cynthia Binnall of Norton and Colette Rossiter of North Kingstown, RI. Beloved grandmother of Michael, Tyler, Sean, Viviana and Katlynn. Great grandmother of Sophia. Sister of Martin Sullivan, Gary Sullivan, Frances Sullivan, Carmel McMaster, Brenda Lombardi, Helen Mahon, Maureen O'Connell and the late Anne Hanson, John Sullivan and Hanorah O'Gorman-Plair.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, February 10 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020