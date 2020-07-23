1/1
Elizabeth Rue Siegel
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Rue Siegel passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 in Harwich, MA, following a long illness.

Rue, 82, was born in Massachusetts on July 7, 1938. She was the daughter of Harrison and Elizabeth Reinke and the sister of Peter Reinke. She grew up in Southborough, MA on the campus of Fay School where her father was headmaster.

Rue attended Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick where she studied piano and voice. She graduated from Vassar College in 1959 with a B.A. in English. Rue started her career as a school music teacher and later became a private piano instructor in Norton, Massachusetts where she raised her family. She was an avid member of the Neponset Choral Society and acted in many musicals and plays. She also was the choir director at St. John's Episcopal in Mansfield, MA and St. Mark's Episcopal in Foxborough, MA. Over the years, Rue taught hundreds of students, sharing her love for music as well as her kindness and mentorship.

She retired to Harwich, MA with her late husband. She was a devout member of Christ Church in Harwich Port, MA where she spent many hours with her friends participating in church choir and volunteer work. She was also an active member of the Mid Cape Chorus.

Rue is survived by her brother, Peter, and her three children, Linda, Leslie, and Mary, and four grandchildren, Will, Sam, Nick, and Ally. She was also a loving wife to late husband, Carl, and mother to late son, Adam. Rue will always be remembered for her wit, intelligence, generosity, and unwavering devotion to family, friends, music, and teaching.

A private memorial service is planned for August 8 at Christ Church Episcopal, Harwich Port MA. Notes of comfort may be made to the family at https://www.ccgfuneralhome.com/obit/elizabeth-rue-siegel

Donations in Rue's memory may be made to the Family Pantry of Cape Cod (https://www.thefamilypantry.com/) or Christ Church Episcopal (https://christepiscopalharwich.org/).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Rue was a caring parent and a quality person who made every effort to make life better for all. Deepest condolences to the family.
stanley koss
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved