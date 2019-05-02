Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Ellen E. (Banach) Sultana

1963 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Ellen E. Banach Sultana, age 55, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of John Sultana, to whom she was wed on May 20, 1989.



Born in Hartford, CT on October 21, 1963, she was a loving daughter of the late Anthony J. and Mary (Laragy) Banach.

Ellen grew up in Newington, CT and was a 1981 graduate of Newington High School. She furthered her studies and in 1985, graduated with a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and in 1988 earned her master's degree in public health from Yale University.



Ellen had made her home in Mansfield for the past twenty-seven years and along with her family, was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield. Ellen worked for over 30 years in health care administration. In 2016 she launched her own successful healthcare consulting company. Ellen's colleagues remember her for her intelligence, integrity, and for her compassion and strength as a leader.



Ellen's children were the great joy of her life. She spent many happy summer days with them at the family home in Charlestown Beach RI. They also enjoyed family ski trips every winter to New Hampshire, Maine and Utah. Ellen shared her adventurous spirit with her children, and they traveled widely, including vacations in Ireland, Costa Rica, England and Hawaii.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Evan J. Sultana of Mansfield, Eleanor M. Sultana of Mansfield and Gabriel J. Sultana of Mansfield. She was the dear sister of Anthony Banach and his wife Lynne of Newington, CT, Mary Banach of Dedham, Margaret Banach of Springfield, VA, Edward Banach and his wife Michelle of Thomaston, CT, Christopher Banach and his wife Margaret of Newington, CT and Stephen Banach and his wife Lise of East Hampton, CT. She was the adoring sister-in-law of Carmen Sultana and her husband Daryl Solomon of Hoboken, NJ and is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.



Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4thth at 9:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 5:00-9:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Those wishing may remember Ellen with a donation in her memory made to the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St., Mansfield, MA 02048 or to Dr. David P. Ryan at Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114

