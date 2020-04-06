|
Ellen (O'Hare) Frank, age 87, a lifelong resident of Mansfield passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Alliance Health at West Acres in Brockton. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard L. Frank.
Born in Taunton, MA on December 15, 1932, she was a loving daughter of the late Francis L. and Mary W. (Gaffney) O'Hare.
Ellen grew up in town and was a 1950 graduate of Mansfield High School. She furthered her education, graduating from the Framingham State Teacher's College with a bachelor's degree in dietetics.
Prior to retiring, Mrs. Frank was an elementary school teacher in Mansfield, where she taught for twenty-five years. She was a lifelong communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and a member of the Catholic Women's Club.
Ellen's favorite times by far were those spent with her children, grandchildren and siblings. Her hobbies included baking, walking and volunteering her assistance at the Mansfield Senior Center.
She is survived by her devoted sons: William G. Frank and his wife Kim of Tolland, CT and Richard E. Frank and his wife Lori of North Easton. She was the dear sister of William G. O'Hare of Mansfield and the late Mary Fran O'Hare. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Emily, Jillian, Kelly and Marissa Frank.
Services, along with burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield will be private and visiting hours are omitted.
A service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date and place to be announced.
Those wishing, may remember Ellen with a donation in her memory made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2020