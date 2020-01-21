|
Elliot Henry Adams, 95, of North Attleborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the beloved husband of the late Arlene Frances (Horton) Adams.
Born on July 24, 1924 in Attleboro, he was the son of the late George Adams and the late Hattie (Baker) Adams.
Elliot was raised and educated in Attleboro. A veteran of World War II, he proudly and honorably served our country in the Marshall Islands and Iwo Jima as a member of the United States Marine Corps 4th Marine Division.
He was a member of the North Attleborough Police Department for twenty-four years and was affiliated with VFW Post 443 and the Massachusetts Police Association. Elliot served as a North Attleboro Crossing Guard at Commonwealth Avenue and Towne Street for thirty years. He generously volunteered for thirty-one years at the North Attleborough Council on Aging where he delivered meals for the Meals on Wheels Program.
To his family, Elliot was an inspiration and truly exemplified the "Greatest Generation" with his selflessness, devotion, and generosity.
He was the loving father of Elizabeth White and her husband, Scott, of Hollywood, SC; Dorothy Curtis of Attleboro, MA; and David Adams and his wife, Lynne, of Stoughton, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Tara White and her husband, Jack Crowley; Heather Farmer and her husband, Mike; Stephen Curtis and his wife, Abby; and Michael Curtis and his wife, Pauline Nguyen; and great-grandfather of Jackson, Lyla, Ashlyn, and Adrianna. Elliot was predeceased by his brothers, Earle Adams and George Brown.
Burial will be private in Mt. Hope Cemetery and Arboretum in North Attleboro, at which time Elliot will be laid to rest alongside his dear late wife.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Elliot to either HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or online at www.hopehealthco.org, or to the Friends of the North Attleboro Council on Aging, 204 Elm Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
