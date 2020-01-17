|
Mrs. Emelia "Midge" A. (Szteligo) Menard, age 95 of Taunton, passed away after a brief illness
on Tuesday, January 14th 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton MA. She was the beloved wife of
the late Norman H. Menard. She was born in Taunton on August 16th, 1924 to the late
Catherine (Jajuga) and John Szteliga. Mrs. Menard was a lifelong city resident. She was raised
and educated in Taunton and 1942 graduate of Taunton High School. Prior to her retirement,
she was employed as a cafeteria attendant for the City of Taunton School System for 15 years.
Mrs. Menard enjoyed reading, traveling and most of all, spending time with her loving family.
She was the cherished mother of Nancy A. Menard, of White River Junction, VT and Maureen
Allen and husband Kenneth, of Norton, MA. She will forever be remembered by her two
loving granddaughters, Stacey Palas, of San Francisco and Kelly Allen, of Norton, MA, and
several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Ann Zaczkiewicz,
Stephanie Lynch and Wanda O'Bryan and her two brothers, James Szteligo and Stanley
Szteligo.
Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, MA
02780, on Friday January 17th, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in
the funeral home on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow
in St. Francis Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in Emelia's name to a
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020