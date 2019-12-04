Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
330 Pratt Street
Mansfield, MA
View Map

Emilienne Terese (Desrosiers) Bouchard


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilienne Terese (Desrosiers) Bouchard Notice
Emilienne Teresé (Desrosiers) Bouchard, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Mansfield surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward Bouchard and daughter of the late Philippe and Yvonne (Dumont) Desrosiers.

Emilienne was born in Fall River on November 22, 1928. She and her husband Edward were married in Fall River on April 19,1956. She has been a resident of Mansfield for over fifty years.

Emilienne was a clerk for Kiessling Transit, Inc. in Norfolk until her retirement in 2008. A music enthusiast, Emilienne enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Beloved mother of Suzanne Jackson and her husband Greg of Little Compton, RI, Roland Bouchard of MI, Charles Bouchard and his wife Carol of NC, Raymond Bouchard of Mansfield and Gilbert Bouchard of North Attleboro. Devoted grandmother of Shawn, Rachel, Alyssa, Hannah, Chelsea, Leah, Adam, Matthew, Seth and Kaitlyn. Loving great grandmother of Marly and Elise. Sister Lorraine Theroux of Fall River, Ulric "Ricky" Desrosier and his wife Claudette of Fall River and the late Gertrude Matte.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday at St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield. Followed by a catered reception in the Rose Garden.

To leave an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emilienne's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16 th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilienne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -