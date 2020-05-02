Eric and Miriam Davis
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Attleboro – Mr. Eric Davis and Mrs. Miriam Davis passed away peacefully in Attleboro, days apart on April 21st and 23rd, 2020. Eric and Miriam were married for 68 years. They leave behind their beloved daughter, Wendy Davis LaCombe.
Eric was born in New York City on June 18, 1933 to the late John and Ione Davis. Miriam was born in New York City on November 10, 1933 to the late James and Anne (Stein) Fauteux.
Miriam graduated from Prospect Heights High School in Brooklyn and Eric graduated
from The Trade Aviation School Manhattan and served as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Upon discharge from the Marines, they moved to Attleboro in 1960 where Eric worked for many years as a Rolling Mill operator while Miriam was a dedicated employee at Texas Instruments.

The Davis family were longtime congregants of All Saints Episcopal Church in Attleboro. They truly enjoyed traveling the world which they accomplished on many occasions, time spent in England was always top of the list.

In addition to his daughter Wendy, Eric is survived by his brother, Christopher Davis. He was predeceased by his brother, Victor Davis.

The family of Eric and Miriam would like to thank the staff at Attleboro HealthCare for their care and kindness to the Davis's.

Private funeral services will be held.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.

To send the Davis's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved