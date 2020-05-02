Attleboro – Mr. Eric Davis and Mrs. Miriam Davis passed away peacefully in Attleboro, days apart on April 21st and 23rd, 2020. Eric and Miriam were married for 68 years. They leave behind their beloved daughter, Wendy Davis LaCombe.
Eric was born in New York City on June 18, 1933 to the late John and Ione Davis. Miriam was born in New York City on November 10, 1933 to the late James and Anne (Stein) Fauteux.
Miriam graduated from Prospect Heights High School in Brooklyn and Eric graduated
from The Trade Aviation School Manhattan and served as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Upon discharge from the Marines, they moved to Attleboro in 1960 where Eric worked for many years as a Rolling Mill operator while Miriam was a dedicated employee at Texas Instruments.
The Davis family were longtime congregants of All Saints Episcopal Church in Attleboro. They truly enjoyed traveling the world which they accomplished on many occasions, time spent in England was always top of the list.
In addition to his daughter Wendy, Eric is survived by his brother, Christopher Davis. He was predeceased by his brother, Victor Davis.
The family of Eric and Miriam would like to thank the staff at Attleboro HealthCare for their care and kindness to the Davis's.
Private funeral services will be held.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 2, 2020.