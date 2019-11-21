Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
View Map

Eric Nils Christensen


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Nils Christensen Notice
Eric Nils Christensen, 72, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on November 17, 2019 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.

Born in Boston on February 5, 1947, he was a son of Rita (Renner) Christensen Carpenter of Plainville and the late Roswell Christensen.

Eric graduated from King Phillip High School in 1964. He had a B.S. in Government from UMASS, a MAT in Social Studies from UMASS and a M.E.D. in Math from Plymouth State College. Eric taught at various high schools and Colleges including; Hinsdale, Mascoma, Kingswood, Farmington, Moultonborough Academy, Henniker State College, Fitchburg State College and Bentley. Moultonborough Academy was Eric's most Special teaching experience and for a time he was also the Schools Athletic Director. He was a mentor to many students over the years.

Eric loved to travel. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Patriots Celtics, College Football and Basketball and Vanderbilt Baseball. Eric was a great father, grandfather, son and brother. He had an infectious sense of humor and was always fun to be around. Eric enjoyed playing trivia and card/coin collecting.

In addition to his mother, Eric is survived by two children, Casey Christensen of Yarmouth, ME, and Corey Judge of Tamworth, NH, a brother, David Christensen of West Lebanon, NH, two sisters, Jean Yuryan of Plainville, and Karen Christensen of Plainville. Also survived by four grandchildren, Atley Christensen, Kian Christensen, Jasmine Judge, and Sheldon Judge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, November 24th from 1-3 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 90 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093 Attention Activities Fund.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -