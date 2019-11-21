|
|
Eric Nils Christensen, 72, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on November 17, 2019 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.
Born in Boston on February 5, 1947, he was a son of Rita (Renner) Christensen Carpenter of Plainville and the late Roswell Christensen.
Eric graduated from King Phillip High School in 1964. He had a B.S. in Government from UMASS, a MAT in Social Studies from UMASS and a M.E.D. in Math from Plymouth State College. Eric taught at various high schools and Colleges including; Hinsdale, Mascoma, Kingswood, Farmington, Moultonborough Academy, Henniker State College, Fitchburg State College and Bentley. Moultonborough Academy was Eric's most Special teaching experience and for a time he was also the Schools Athletic Director. He was a mentor to many students over the years.
Eric loved to travel. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Patriots Celtics, College Football and Basketball and Vanderbilt Baseball. Eric was a great father, grandfather, son and brother. He had an infectious sense of humor and was always fun to be around. Eric enjoyed playing trivia and card/coin collecting.
In addition to his mother, Eric is survived by two children, Casey Christensen of Yarmouth, ME, and Corey Judge of Tamworth, NH, a brother, David Christensen of West Lebanon, NH, two sisters, Jean Yuryan of Plainville, and Karen Christensen of Plainville. Also survived by four grandchildren, Atley Christensen, Kian Christensen, Jasmine Judge, and Sheldon Judge.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, November 24th from 1-3 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 90 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093 Attention Activities Fund.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019