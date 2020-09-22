Erick Matthew Williams, 25, of Plainville, MA died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence. Born in Attleboro, MA on September 29, 1994, he was the son of George Courtemanche of Hampden, MA and Jennifer Williams of Cambridge, MA. He resided in Plainville for the past 22 years. He was a graduate of the ITT Technical Institute in Norwood, MA. Erick held jobs in various fields, including technology. He was a whiz at fixing computers and phones. He also enjoyed disassembling and reassembling cars and was a member of a Subaru club. He treasured time spent fishing, listening to music, performing projects around the house, and designing and creating glass etchings. He held a brown belt in karate. When not involved in projects, Erick spent time with his two beloved dogs, Jeep and Twitch. In addition to his parents and two canine companions, he leaves his maternal grandmother: Cheryl Williams of North Attleboro; his maternal grandfather, Michael Williams, of Cumberland, RI; his maternal great grandmother, Barbara Harnden, of Plainville with whom he resided; his siblings: Ryan Williams of North Attleboro, MA; Jacob Williams of Cumberland, RI; Kaylie O'Sullivan of Pawtucket, RI; Ashleigh Anastos of North Attleboro, MA; Amber Lynn Courtemanche of New Bedford, MA and Jasmine Courtemanche of Rhode Island; a great aunt, Janice Harnden of Plainville, MA; a great uncle, George Harnden of South Attleboro, MA, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and dear friends. Erick will be greatly missed. With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of mandatory facemasks, a PRIVATE Visitation, Celebration of Life Service and Remembrance Service will be held in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Friday, September 25, 2020. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Erick's name may
be made to a local animal shelter or charity of choice
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
