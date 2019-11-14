Home

Ernestine Elissa Lincoln


1931 - 2019
Ernestine Elissa Lincoln Notice
Ernestine Elissa Lincoln, 87, of Attleboro passed away Thursday November 7, 2019 at Wingate at Sharon rehabilitation facility.
Mrs. Lincoln was born November 17, 1931 in Norton, MA to Ernest and Ida Briggs. She married the late Charles E. Lincoln in 1949.
She is survived by her six children David Lincoln of Laconia, NH, Robert Lincoln of Springhill, FL, Sandra Hall of Pawtucket, RI, Jeffrey Lincoln of Vinegrove, KY, Brian Lincoln of North Port, FL and Scott Lincoln of North Attleboro, MA as well as her sister Emily Blackmar and her brother Nelson Briggs. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
The Jehovah Witnesses will hold a talk for her on Saturday, November 16 at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses located at 88 Commonwealth Ave, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA.
www.sperry-mchoul.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
