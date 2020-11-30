Esther Forsyth Cook, 98, of Wrentham, MA, passed away at UMass Memorial Hospital in Marlborough, MA on November 11, 2020.
Esther was born in Boston, MA on August 4, 1922, the daughter of the late James I. Forsyth and Annie (Butler) Forsyth. In 1950 she married the late Ernest W. Cook of Wrentham, with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage and raised three children.
Esther spent most of her childhood in Needham, MA. Her family moved to Norfolk in her senior year of high school, where she graduated from Walpole High School, but she always fondly considered Needham to be her hometown. After later settling in Wrentham, Esther earned a degree in Theology from Gordon College in Boston.
Prior to her marriage, Esther was a telephone operator in Wrentham, where she made many lifetime friends. As her children got older, she began a 30-year career at the Hilsinger Corporation in Plainville. When one of her telephone operator friends discovered Esther working in the factory, she was quickly moved to the office to work the telephone switchboard then ultimately becoming executive secretary for the sales department.
Esther had a strong interest in photography, always carrying a camera in her purse. She particularly enjoyed her annual vacations to San Francisco, CA during which she created a large collection of photographs of the Golden Gate Bridge.
One of the greatest passions of Esther's life was her church. She was proud to be one of the longest-term members of the Original Congregational Church in Wrentham, starting with the youth group before her marriage, teaching Sunday school when her children were young, and continuing into her retirement as assistant secretary for the church office.
Esther is survived by her children, Eleanor Collins and husband Kevin of Marlborough, MA and Bob Cook of West Hollywood, CA and her 3 grandchildren, Michelle Cook of Natick, MA, Ankita Cook of Gorham, ME, and Kyra Collins of Fort Collins, CO. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Edith Cook, brother Edward Forsyth, and sister Mertice Forsyth.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at the West Wrentham Cemetery, West Street, Wrentham, MA on Thursday, December 3 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Original Congregational Church, 1 East Street, P.O. Box 657, Wrentham, MA 02093.
An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.