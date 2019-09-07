|
|
Esther Gesa (Petersen) Chapman, of Wrentham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at the age of 104, living at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born on December 5, 1914, in New Britain, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Brutus Petersen and Esther (Crouthamel) Petersen. Esther was the oldest of eleven children, with six sisters and four brothers.
Esther was raised in Ohio and moved to Massachusetts to attend Forsythe Dental Assistant School in Boston. She worked as a dental assistant in Boston before marrying Walter C. Chapman, Jr., on December 31, 1939. The young couple raised their children in Dedham and Wareham, MA.
Esther was a homemaker after marriage, but also helped her husband in several of his businesses. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, painting, gardening, cooking, and activities at her churches. She was predeceased by Walter in 2014.
Esther is survived by her two daughters, Rosalind Sedgwick and her husband Thomas of Walpole, and Christine Lupien and her husband, Ralph, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Alan Sedgwick of Walpole, Jeffrey Sedgwick of Norwood, Pamela Richard of Windham, Vermont and her companion Paul Kenny of Twin Mountain, New Hampshire, and Cynthia Lupien of Austintown, Ohio. Esther is predeceased by eight siblings, and is survived by her sisters Phyllis Gatian and Dorothy Garrett, both of Ohio.
Services are private at the request of Esther's family.
Esther's family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham. Donations in Esther's memory may be made to the Maples Activities Fund, 90 Taunton Street, Wrentham MA 02093.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019