Eugene J. Therriault, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019.



Born in Lille, Maine on 20 December 1922. His parents were Joseph Henri Therriault and Bernadette (née Paradis) . He resided in Attleboro since 1965.



During World War II he served with the Army Air Corps. Later, as an Air Force senior aircraft mechanic supervisor, he participated in the Berlin Air Lift during the Cold War. The Tactical Fighter Groups he served with also furnished Fighter-Bomber pilots and aircraft during the Korean War. On 21 June 1956 his assignment was with the Military Assistance Advisory Group at Chiayi, Taiwan. From November 1963 - 1965, he was the Non Commissioned Officer In Charge of the Logistics Plans Division, with the 36th Tactical Fighter Wing (USAFE). Eugene was employed with the United States post office in Attleboro from 1965 until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed woodworking, feeding the birds and most of all, time spent with his family.



He is survived by his sons,-. Patrick of Attleboro,- Phillip and his wife Laureen of Rehoboth, and Eric of Trumbull, CT.; Sister, Rita Violette of New Britain, CT; And grandchildren, Katherine, William, Olivia, Michael, Elise, Jack and Luke and many nieces and nephews.



He was the brother of the late Juliette, Patrick, Laurette, Rev. Herman J., Rev. Edgar A., Sr. Bernadette, Ida, Claude, Joseph, Aurore Grandmaison and Corinne Allard.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10am in St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 St. John Pl., Attleboro.



Calling hours will precede the mass from 8:30 to 9:30am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro.



A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, where Eugene will be laid to rest along side his beloved wife Marie-Therese-Michelle (née Mineau) who passed on 11 March 2005.



Donations in his memory to Mother Angelica's Ministries, Eternal Word Televison Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210, would be greatly appreciated.



Published in Sun Chronicle on July 5, 2019