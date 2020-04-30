|
|
Eva Charlotte (Hofer) Julewitz, 91
Franklin- Eva C. (Hofer) Julewitz, 91, formerly of Wrentham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Landmark Hospital in Woonsocket, RI due to complications from the Covid 19 virus.
She was the beloved wife of the late Alexander Julewitz to whom she was married for 66 years. Born in Liegnitz Germany on March 02, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Eric and Charlotte Hofer.
Eva worked as a salesperson at W. T. Grant until it closed I 1976. She then went on to work in the Accounts Payables Department of MIT until her retirement in 1989.
Eva was an avid swimmer. As a member of the Foxboro YMCA she swam over one mile each week. She also enjoyed travelling, spending time with her family, and was an active member of the Wrentham Senior Center.
Eva is survived by her son, Alex Julewitz and his wife Janice of Nashua, NH; daughter Rebecca Gaffney of Franklin; four grandchildren: Elizabeth Gaffney, Lisa Fall and her husband Chris, Stephanie Rodier and her husband Rob, Scott Julewitz and his wife Rachel as well as five great grandchildren: Brynn, Drew Olivia, Owen and Sydney. She is also survived by her brother Andreas Hofer and his wife Valerie of Vancouver, Canada, and her sister Margrit Schwarz of Berlin, Germany.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020