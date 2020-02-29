|
|
Evelyn Ann Schromm, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Wingate of Norton. She was the daughter of the late John and Madeline (Gibson) Schromm.
Evie was born on February 6, 1938 in Foxborough, where she resided until her move to Wingate. She was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1955 and attended the University of Rhode Island. She was a long-time employee of the former Foxboro Company where she was a Supervisor. Evie was a former member of the Foxborough Conservation Commission and the Foxborough Garden Club. She was a former CCD teacher for St. Mary's. She was a world traveler and spent many winters in Sierra Vista, AZ.
Loving sister of the late Rusty Kelly and Jane Wink.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Evie's memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020