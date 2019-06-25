|
|
Doane, Evelyn L., 88, of South Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on June 21st, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Ronald H. Doane. Evelyn was born in Milford, MA, a daughter to the late Bruce L. and Marguerite (Gauette) Coery. She worked in hotel management until her retirement in 1995.
Evelyn is survived by her children, David Satti and his wife Karen from Florida, Sandra Pinkerton and her husband John from Florida, Stephen Doane and his wife Maria from Cumberland, step-daughter Brenda Root and her husband Dale from Florida, daughter-in-law Karen Ann Satti, ten grandchildren and a brother Bruce Corey. She is predeceased by her son John Satti.
The funeral service for Mrs. Doane will be Wednesday, June 26th at 11:00 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM. Her burial in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston, RI will immediately follow. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 25, 2019