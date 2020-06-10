Ed, you were something else. Ill miss your smile and the jokes you told. I will miss you my dear friend.
Love ya!
Seekonk – Everett A. Wiseman, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor H. (Berg) Wiseman. Born in Michigan, he was the son of the late James E. and Anna (Anderson) Wiseman.
He is survived by a brother, James Wiseman and his wife, Pat, of Muskegon, Michigan. He was the brother of the late Gerald Wiseman, Arlene Anderson and Beverly Walters.
Social distancing visitation will begin Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Services at noon at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will be private. Due to State Mandate there will be a MAXIMUM of 15 guests allowed in the funeral home at any given time. Face coverings are required. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
He is survived by a brother, James Wiseman and his wife, Pat, of Muskegon, Michigan. He was the brother of the late Gerald Wiseman, Arlene Anderson and Beverly Walters.
Social distancing visitation will begin Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Services at noon at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will be private. Due to State Mandate there will be a MAXIMUM of 15 guests allowed in the funeral home at any given time. Face coverings are required. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.