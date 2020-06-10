Everett A. Wiseman
1951 - 2020
Seekonk – Everett A. Wiseman, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor H. (Berg) Wiseman. Born in Michigan, he was the son of the late James E. and Anna (Anderson) Wiseman.

He is survived by a brother, James Wiseman and his wife, Pat, of Muskegon, Michigan. He was the brother of the late Gerald Wiseman, Arlene Anderson and Beverly Walters.

Social distancing visitation will begin Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Services at noon at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will be private. Due to State Mandate there will be a MAXIMUM of 15 guests allowed in the funeral home at any given time. Face coverings are required. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
JUN
11
Service
12:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Ed, you were something else. Ill miss your smile and the jokes you told. I will miss you my dear friend.
Love ya!
Kathy Simonini
Friend
