|
|
Everett Andrew "Andy" Williams, age 56, of Cumberland, RI, formerly of Norton, passed away with his loving wife by his side, following a courageous illness, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Robin M. (Roderick) Williams, with whom he had spent the past twenty-three years.
Born in Attleboro, MA on August 23, 1963, he was a loving son of Marilyn A. (King) Williams of Norton and the late Harold E. "Bill" Williams.
Andy grew up in Norton and was a 1981 graduate of Norton High School. He furthered his studies, graduating from the Dean Junior College of Performing Arts, where he was listed in Who's Who of American Junior Colleges. He later attended Stonehill College as well.
For seven years, Mr. Williams served as the Building Inspector for the City of Attleboro and for many years was a self-employed carpenter.
Second to family, Andy's greatest passion was fishing and along with his wife Robin, had worked part-time at the Bass Pro Shop in Foxboro. His love of fishing included competitive fishing with his buddy's in the Eastside Sports Fishing Club for the past fourteen years and he was the recipient of many fishing awards.
When younger, Andy was an avid skier and shared his late father Bill's hobby of building and flying model planes. His other interests included music, playing guitar and cooking, especially for a crowd of family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife and mother, he was the devoted stepfather of Eric Roderick of Cumberland, RI and the late Ian Gardner. He was the dear brother of the late George E. Williams and Patricia D. Titus, who is survived by her husband Joseph C. Titus of Norton. He is also survived by his adoring mother-in-law Rita Medeiros of North Attleboro.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a graveside funeral service in celebration of his life on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10:00 A.M. at the Timothy Plain Cemetery, Plain St., in Norton.
Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, Andy's family would prefer that donations in his memory be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019