Faith-Marie Blais
Faith-Marie, age 77, passed away peacefully September 7th, 2020 due to a long battle with cancer. Her immediate family was by her side in her Sarasota Oakwood Manor home. She was born on September 27, 1942 in North Attleborough, MA to William and Antonine (ResIda Brien) Whalen. In her early years, Faith-Marie attended private school in Canada, then came back to the States to graduate from Attleboro High in MA. In 1960, she married Ronald Cazemiro, together they raised three sons, John, David and Daniel. Upon graduation in 1980 from Bristol Plymouth Community College, she entered the medical field until she retired at the age of 70. As for her hobbies: she was a highly skilled knitter and crocheter and her painting was a reflection of her soul through a paintbrush.
Faith-Marie is survived by her sons: John (wife Alice), David (wife Fabienne), Daniel (wife Kyja), step-daughters: Robin Blais and Kimberly Pollock, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten. She was preceded in death by her father, William, her mother Antonine, siblings: William Jr, Winnifred, Barbara, Marjorie and her late husband Raymond Blais. She loved and touched all deeply; she will be missed and forever be in our hearts.
Faith-Marie loved her church, and she adored the children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church at First Baptist Church of Sarasota, Attn: Children's Ministries.
Join us for the Celebration of Life in memory of Faith Marie Blais on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 11:00AM, First Baptist Church of Sarasota, 1670 Main St., Suite 200, Sarasota, FL 34236
Arrangements are under the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com