Florence A. (Labagnara) Ward


1933 - 2019
Florence A. (Labagnara) Ward Notice
Florence A. (Labagnara) Ward, age 86, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George L. Ward, Jr., to whom she was wed for nearly thirty-six years at the time of his death on June 10, 1991.

Born in Boston, MA on February 4, 1933, she was a loving daughter of the late Frank and Lucia (Casilli) Labagnara.

Florence grew up in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston and was educated in Boston School. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past sixty-four years and was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family.

A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Florence cherished the times spent with her family and friends. For fun, her hobbies included playing card games and bingo.

She is survived by her devoted children: Dianne E. Ward of Hopedale and Michael A. Ward and his wife Catherine of Marlborough. She was the beloved grandmother of Stephanie G. Ward and Michael G. Ward both of Marlborough.

Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.

Visitation will be held prior to the services on Thursday morning beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.

To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 21, 2019
